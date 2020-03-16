India to stop entry of people from UK, EU from tomorrow

Plenty in the pipeline: Detect gears to crack the US oil and gas market
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
India has banned passengers from the UK, Turkey, the 27-member European Union countries and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) from March 18.
In effect, this means that passengers from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain and Sweden among others all of which are members of the EU will not be able to come to India. The EFTA includes Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. At the moment, the ban is on till March 31.
The Indian authorities have also decided to ban passengers coming from or transiting through United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait from March 18. “All scheduled Indian and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to and from India, are directed to scrupulously follow the advisory and not carry any passenger in violation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.
India has already suspended all visas, barring select categories. “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/ international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 this year at the port of departure. In addition, the authorities said that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days,” the government had announced earlier.
The start-up’s two main products — GUMPS and Noctua — have been commercially deployed in India
SchoolSkies helps in automating the admission and fee payment process
Prayaan Capital believes in being a continuous part of its customers’ journey
Northern Arc Investments has achieved first close of its latest fund, Northern Arc India Impact Fund. This is ...
Here’s how a doctor-couple can make their savings work for them through regular, well-thought-out investment ...
The stock of Tube Investments of India has potentially turned the trend bearish as it has breached a crucial ...
The March futures contract of Lead mini on the MCX has been oscillating in a sideways trend between ₹139.5 and ...
To protect your portfolio from volatile markets, invest a portion in these plans; their returns are comparable ...
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...