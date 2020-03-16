India to stop entry of people from UK, EU from tomorrow

India has banned passengers from the UK, Turkey, the 27-member European Union countries and European Free Trade Association (EFTA) from March 18.

In effect, this means that passengers from Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Denmark, Spain and Sweden among others all of which are members of the EU will not be able to come to India. The EFTA includes Iceland, Norway and Switzerland. At the moment, the ban is on till March 31.

The Indian authorities have also decided to ban passengers coming from or transiting through United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman and Kuwait from March 18. “All scheduled Indian and foreign airlines engaged in international air transportation to and from India, are directed to scrupulously follow the advisory and not carry any passenger in violation,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

India has already suspended all visas, barring select categories. “All existing visas, except diplomatic, official, UN/ international organisations, employment, project visas, stand suspended till April 15. This will come into effect from 1200 GMT on March 13 this year at the port of departure. In addition, the authorities said that all incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days,” the government had announced earlier.