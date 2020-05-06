Covid-19 impact: Karnataka announces Rs 1,610 crore economic package

Karnataka has announced a package of Rs 1,610 crore package for flower, vegetable growers, trade based service people (hair cutters, laundry), weavers, autorickshaw drivers, taxi drivers as well as concessions in payment of electricity bills for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and large companies.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said, “The lockdown has brought miseries for many sections of the people. To overcome this situation, a compensation has been announced today.”

Flower growers and vegetable farmers

Flower growers have faced many difficulties after their crops had been destroyed following the lack of demand for their produce due to lockdown. It is said farmers had cultivated flowers in about 11,687 hectares of land. “Realising flower growers problems, government has decided upon a compensation of Rs 25,000 per hectare limited to the maximum extent of one hectare for the flower growers who have suffered crop loss,” said Yediyurappa.

Farmers who have grown vegetables and fruits were also not able to market their produce. Hence, the government has announced a relief package to this section as well.

Yediyurappa said, “Covid-19 not only affected farmers, but also affected the service professionals such as barbers and washermen (Dhobis) both in urban and rural areas. For this section government has decided to provide one time compensation of Rs 5,000 each to benefit about 60,000 washermen (Dhobis) and about 2.30 lakh barbers.”

Auto rickshaw and taxi drivers too have lost their incomes due to the lockdown. “It is decided to help about 7.75 lakh auto and taxi drivers by providing one-time compensation of Rs 5,000 each,” announced Yediyurappa.

Construction workers

Certain steps have already been initiated to transfer Rs 2,000 to the accounts of the remaining four lakh construction workers soon after verifying the beneficiaries’ bank account details. In addition to this, the government has decided to transfer additional amount of Rs 3,000 to building workers through DBT.

MSMEs

“The monthly fixed charges of electricity bills of MSMEs will be waived for two months. Payment of fixed charges in the electricity bills of the large industries will be deferred without penalty and interest for a period of two months,” Yediyurappa said.

The following benefits will be provided for electricity consumers of all categories: Incentive and concessions will be given to the consumer who pays the bills in stipulated time. There will be a reduction in the interest rates on the amount for the delayed payment. Incentive will be provided to the consumers who pays the bills in advance.

“The opportunity will be provided for the payment of balance bill amount in instalments. Electricity connection will not be disconnected till June 30, 2020 for the consumers, who have not paid the balance amount of electricity bill,” said Yediyurappa.

Weavers

The State government has already announced “Weavers Loan Waiver” scheme worth Rs 109 crore. “Of which, Rs 29 crore had been released during 2019-20. Balance amount of Rs 80 crore will be released immediately. This will help weavers to get fresh loans to continue their occupation. The reimbursement benefit will be provided for the weavers who have repaid their loan amount between January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019,” said the Chief Minister.

He further said, “I am pleased to announce a new scheme Nekarara Sammana Yojane for the benefit of the suffering weavers. Under this scheme government will deposit Rs 2,000 directly to the bank account of the hand-loom weaver through DBT. This will benefit about 54,000 hand-loom weavers in the state.”

In Karnataka, there are 15.80 lakh registered building workers. The State government has already transferred Rs 2,000 to the bank account of 11.80 lakh building workers through DBT.