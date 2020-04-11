Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh: Tally of positive cases go up to 402

With the detection of 21 new cases since last night, the total number of positive cases of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in Andhra Pradesh has reached 402.

Fourteen new cases have been reported in Guntur, five in Kurnool and one each in Prakasam and Kadapa so far.

In the last 24 hours, samples of 909 were tested out of which 37 showed positive.So far six Covid19 patients succumbed while 11 have been discharged after treatment in the state.

Kurnool leads with highest number of positive cases at 82, followed by Guntur and Nellore with 72 and 48 cases respectively.