Covid-19 in India: Total cases stand at 98,885 in last 24 hours

The daily Covid-19 cases in India stood at 98,885 in the last 24 hours with the total number of confirmed cases so far going beyond 54 lakh.

As per the data made available by the Union Health Ministry, as many as 10,10,824 people tested positive for Covid-19 since Friday morning, while 94,612 people recovered and 1,133 people succumbed to their infection during the same period.

With this, the total number of cases in the country has now risen to 54,00,619 and this includes 43,03,043 discharged or recovered patients. The total number also includes 86,752 deaths in the country due to the Covid-19 pandemic till date.

The current case fatality ratio remains at 1.6 per cent and the sample tested per million are at 32,128.4.

Maharashtra has maximum number of cases

Nearly 60 per cent of the active cases in India are in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra is leading the tally in the active Covid-19 cases. This is followed by Andhra Pradesh (8,846) and Karnataka (7,576), said the official data.