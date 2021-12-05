Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: 20,98,712 vaccinated across State

In the 13th mega Covid-19 vaccination camp held across Tamil Nadu on Saturday, a total of 20,98,712 persons were vaccinated. Of this, 7,50,147 persons took the first dose and 13,48,565 the second dose.

So far, 80.44 per cent of people in the State have got the first dose and 47.46 per cent the second dose, said State Health Minister M Subramaniam Over 7 crore people have been vaccinated in government centres alone, he added.

The previous camp held on November 28 saw a total of 16.05 lakh taking the shots.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, 731 new Covid cases were reported in the State as against 711 on Friday. After 753 persons were discharged, the number of active cases was 8,070. There were six deaths and 1,06,505 samples tested.

Chennai continued to witness an increase in the number of daily cases during the week to 136 on Saturday as against 128 on Friday; 123 on Thursday; 117 on Wednesday; 115 on Tuesday and 105 on Monday.

Coimbatore also saw an increase to 130 from 127 on Friday as against 121 on Thursday and 118 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a letter by Union Health and Family Welfare Secretary Rajesh Bhushan to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said that the State reported 23,764 new cases in the month ending December 3 (30 days).

Chennai district saw 16.09 per increase in the number of cases to 981 during November 26 to December 2 as against 845 during November 19 to November 25. Similarly, Tiruvallur saw a 16.24 per cent increase to 136 cases (117) and Vellore reported a 37.63 per cent increase to 128 cases (93).

“In this context, necessary steps to control the spread of infection and reduce fatality need to be taken as per the ongoing strategy of test-track-treat-vaccinate-Covid Appropriate Behaviour to keep the situation under control,” the letter said.

On November 27, all States were advised to take undertake enhanced surveillance of international travellers, continued monitoring of emerging hotspots, promote and comprehensive contract tracing of positive individuals and follow up for 14 days. The have been asked to send all positive samples for genome sequencing quickly to INSACOG Labs; early identification of cases through adequate testing, review of health infrastructure and preparedness (including in rural areas and for paediatric cases) and most important to focus on IEC and community sensitisation, the letter said.