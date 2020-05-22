National

Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Total number of cases crosses 14,000 mark

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on May 22, 2020 Published on May 22, 2020

A cop stands near the Triumph of Labour statue, popularly known as the Labour Statue, in Chennai. Photo : Bijoy Ghosh

846 persons were discharged on Friday

The number of Coronovirus cases in Tamil Nadu crossed the 14,000 mark to touch 14,753 after 786 persons, including 92 from other states/countries, reporting positive for the virus on Friday.

About 846 persons were discharged on Friday.

At the moment, the total number of people who have been discharged has risen to 7,128 and the number of active cases has increased to 7,524.

In Chennai, 569 persons were infected with the virus, taking the total number of infections in the city to 9,364.

On Friday, 12,653 blood samples were tested.

Four Covid19 patients died to take the death tally in the state to 98.

Meanwhile, autorickshaws and cycle-rickshaws will be allowed to run from Saturday in Tamil Nadu - except in the Greater Chennai Police - limits as well as Covid-19 containment zones. Only one passenger will be allowed and the vehicles can ply between 7 am and 7 pm.

The auto drivers should have sanitisers in their vehicles; passengers should compulsorily wear face masks and the autorickshaws should be dis-infected three times a day, said a State government press release.

