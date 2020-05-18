Covid-19 in Tamil Nadu: Total number of cases rises to 11,760

Another 536 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in Tamil Nadu, taking the total tally to 11,760. However, the total number of active cases is only 7,270.

The total number of patients to be discharged after medical treatment is 4,406. This includes 234 Covid-19 patients who were discharged on Monday.

Chennai, on Monday, reported 364 positive cases, taking the tally to 7,124 - the highest in the tate.

A total of 11,121 blood samples were tested in the State on Monday.

Three Covid-19 patients died to take the tally to 81, said the State government data.

Meanwhile, salons can function only in rural areas from May 19, Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami said. He urged hair dressers to maintain social distance, wear masks and dis-infect the salon five times a day.