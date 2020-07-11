Covid-19 in Telangana: A toll-free number for patients in home isolation

As the number of Covid-19 cases continue to rise and asymptomatic patients and patients with mild symptoms are being asked to be in home isolation, the Telangana Government has launched a call centre to address the queries from those in home isolation.

The call centre, with toll a free number - 1800 599 4455, is open for over 10,000 patients that are currently in home isolation in the State.

People who develop serious complications can call the number for immediate help.

The call centre will also give counselling to patients and their kin on how to tackle the challenge. Experts will talk to the patients thru their isolation period.

Meanwhile, the State has reported 1,278 new Covid-19 positive cases on Friday, taking the total cases so far to 32,224.

Eight patients have succumbed to the viral infection, taking the total number of deaths to 339. The proportion of cases registered in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come down in overall cases as several districts began to report more number of cases.

On Friday, the GHMC area reported 762 cases, while Rangareddy district stood second with 171 cases. The State now has 12,680 active Carona cases.

For the first time, the State tested more than 10,000 samples (10,354) in a single day. The State, which used to test only 300-500 samples a day for three months, has increased the base to 3,000-6000 a day since June 16.

So far, as many as 19,025 were cured of the infectious disease.