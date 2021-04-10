National

Covid-19 in Telangana: Daily tests, vaccine doses administered touch 1-lakh mark

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on April 10, 2021

State reports 2,909 new positive cases

With the number of new Covid cases going up sharply, the Telangana Government has increased the number of tests and vaccine doses administered in a day.

For the second successive day, the State tested more than one lakh samples on Friday. It tested 1.17 lakh samples on Friday as against 1.02 lakh samples on Thursday.

The State reported 2,909 new positive cases and six deaths due to the viral infection. The number active cases too surged to 17,791 cases, while 584 persons have recovered from the infection.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) reported 487 cases, followed by Medchal district with 289 cases.

Meanwhile, the State increased the number of daily vaccine doses administered to 1.15 lakhs on Friday, nearly four times the doses that it had been reporting a week ago.

Covid-19
