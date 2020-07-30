Covid-19: Increase the number of beds in hospitals: Maharashtra CM to civic bodies

Lambo’s jaw-dropping limited edition won’t hit roads even post lockdown
As the number of Covid-19 patients are rising across the State, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered civic bodies to increase the number of beds in hospitals to treat patients.
“Municipal corporations in the State must increase the number of beds to treat Covid-19 patients and the government will provide financial help to fulfill the task,” said Thackeray while speaking in the meeting of Pune civic officials and elected representatives.
He took a review of the available health infrastructure in Pune district and ordered that temporary treatment facilities must be set up without any delay.
Chief Minister said that the State government has requested the Centre to continue the supply of ventilators, PPE kits, and N-95 masks even after September 1, the deadline set by the Centre for the support the States. He urged elected members to push for the extension of the deadline of supply from the Centre.
He added that the State government was relaxing lockdown rules in the areas where the number of Covid-19 patients is under control. He ordered that private labs must submit their reports to municipal bodies so that positive patients could be treated immediately.
