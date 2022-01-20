Covid-19: India adds 3.17 lakh new cases with positivity rate at 16.4%

January 20 India's daily addition of new Covid-19 cases crossed 3,00,000 on Thursday. The Health Ministry data showed a total of 3,17,532 new cases and 491 deaths were registered in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Thursday. The new cases were 12.2 per cent higher than 2,82,970 recorded yesterday.

The daily test positivity rate (TPR) has shown sustained rise as 19,35,180 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with daily TPR at 16.4 per cent. The weekly TPR was recorded at 16.06 per cent. India's active caseload now stands at 19,24,051, with recovery rate currently at 93.69 per cent.

Recoveries and active cases

Total 2,23,990 recoveries were recorded in the last 24 hours. The active cases are 5.03 per cent of the total cases recorded so far. India's total cumulative cases now stand at 3,82,18,773 since the start of the pandemic.

Total fatalities are now 4,87,693, with case fatality rate of 1.28 per cent. The Health Ministry informed that the country's Omicron tally inched up to 9,287 with an increase of 326 new cases or an increase of 3.63 since yesterday.

Total vaccination coverage now stands at 159.67 crore doses, with 73,38,592 doses administered yesterday.