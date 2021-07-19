Covid-19: India adds 38,164 new cases

Ports hit as cargo growth declines
Oversupply of capacity and intensified inter-port competition are putting pressure on the industry
India reported 38,164 Covid 19 cases on Monday with 499 deaths, as per the Health Ministry data. The cases are marginally lower than the previous day’s cases of 41,157. Cumulatively, the country registered 3,11,44,229 of which the active caseload was at 4,21,665, the recovered cases were 3,03,08,456 and the death toll was 4,14,108.
Meanwhile, India administered 40,64,81,493 vaccine doses with 13,63,123 anti-Covid shots given in the last 24 hours till 8:00 AM. Also, 38,660 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and with this the recovery rate has further expanded to 97.32 per cent.
Also, the weekly positivity rate remained below 5 per cent, currently at 2.08 per cent and the daily positivity rate stood at 2.61 per cent, less than 3 per cent for 28 consecutive days. In addition, the country conducted 14,63,593 tests during the previous day, taking a total of 44.54 crore tests done so far.
Furthermore, the Government informed that more than 41.99 crore vaccine doses at 41,99,68,590 have been provided to the States/UTs so far, through all sources and a further 15,75,140 doses are in the pipeline, of this, the total consumption including wastages is 39,42,97,344 doses. Also, more than 2.56 crore vaccine doses at 2,56,71,246 are still available with the States/UTs and private hospitals to be administered.
