Covid-19: India becomes second worst hit nation, overtakes Brazil

India on Monday surpassed Brazil to become the second worst Covid-19 hit country globally, with a total number of cases reaching 42,04,613 after a record jump of 90,802 cases in the last 24 hours.

Brazil, till Sunday, had registered around 41.4 lakh cases.

India is now only behind the US which has recorded nearly 63 lakh Covid-19 cases.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,016 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, taking the overall death count to 71,642, official data showed.

For the second day running, India saw a hike of more than 90,000 cases in a single day with the number of new cases in the last 24 hours coming in at 90,802.

The total Covid-19 case tally of 42,04,613 includes 8,82,542 active cases, 32,50,429 cured/discharged/migrated and 71,642 deaths, according to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

It may be recalled that India has been registering more number of fresh cases than Brazil in the last few days.