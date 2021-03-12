Covid-19: India has innoculated over 2.61 crore people so far

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
On Thursday, India inoculated 4.80 lakh people against Covid-19, taking the total to 2.61 crore so far, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Around four lakh people received the first dose of the vaccine and 78,602 people received the second dose in the last 24 hours.
The country has so far administered the first dose of the vaccine to 2.14 crore individuals and 47.29 lakh have received the second dose.
Rajasthan is leading the Covid-19 vaccination drive with 21 lakh receiving the first dose. This is closely followed by Maharashtra at 20.53 lakh and Gujarat at 17.44 lakh.
As for the second dose, Gujarat is leading the drive with 4.28 lakh followed by Uttar-Pradesh at 4.28 lakh and Rajasthan 4.08 lakh.
Overall, Rajasthan leads the chart in the total doses administered at 25.11 lakh, followed by Maharashtra 23.98 lakh and Gujarat at 21.73 lakh.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus infection tally in India has crossed 1.13 crore, leaving 1.58 lakh dead. and 1.09 crore have recovered from the virus.
