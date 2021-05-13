Covid-19: India inoculated over 18 lakh people in a day

Over 18 lakh people were given the anti-Covid vaccine in India on Wednesday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 13, 7 am, a total of 17,72,14,256 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in the country. 18,94,991 people received the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 9,98,409 people received their first dose while 8,96,582 received the second dose; 13,76,58,380 total first doses have been administered so far while second doses total 3,95,55,876.

57 US Congressmen urge Biden to bolster Covid-19 assistance to India

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,51,54,480 followed by Rajasthan at 1,17,93,385 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,11,34,848.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 38,11,996 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 37,15,416 and West Bengal at 35,14,495.

Las Vegas added to areas with Covid-19 variant first identified in India

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive with 1,89,66,476 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,46,91,987 and Gujarat at 1,45,75,629.

India’s coronavirus infection tally has surpassed 23.7 million. With 6,426 new active cases, the active case load now stands at 37,10,525. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 37,10,525 to 1,97,34,823; 4,120 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,58,317, as per the official data.