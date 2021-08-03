Covid-19: India inoculated over 61 lakh people on August 2

Staying a notch ahead of the pandemic
An international network that helps vaccine-makers stay a step ahead of the virus, assessing vaccines against ...
India vaccinated over 61 lakh beneficiaries against Covid-19 on Monday, August 2, according to the official data from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of August 3, 7 am, 61,09,587 beneficiaries were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours, as per the data. Of this, 44,73,883 people received their first dose while 16,35,704 received their second.
‘J&J to supply vaccines directly’
India has administered 47,85,44,114 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 37,26,26,926 first doses and 10,59,17,188 second doses.
As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of first doses at 4,09,60,377, followed by Maharashtra at 3,36,51,161 and Madhya Pradesh at 2,77,84,785 doses.
Telangana to exclusively administer second dose at Govt Covid vaccination centres
Maharashtra tops the list when it comes to second doses with 1,13,54,508 shots administered . It is followed by West Bengal with 87,89,496 and Gujarat with 83,57,628 doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 4,88,26,279 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,50,05,669 and Gujarat with 3,40,96,886 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 31.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 4,04,958, down by 8,760. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 38,887 to 30896354 while 422 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,25,195.
