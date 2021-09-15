Covid-19: India inoculates over 61 lakh people on September 14

India vaccinated over 61 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, September 14, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of September 15, 7 am, 61,15,690 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of them, 37,37,043 received their first jab while 23,78,647 received their second.

India has administered 75,89,12,277 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 57,46,57,255 first doses and 18,42,55,022 second doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, with 8,97,71,769 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,88,99,831 and Gujarat with 5,29,86,623 total doses.

Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 7,45,35,619 so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,99,17,440 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,21,65,735 doses.

In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 1,89,82,391 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,52,36,150 doses and Gujarat with 1,44,82,963 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.33 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,51,087, down by 11,120 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 38,012 to 3,25,22,171; 284 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,43,497.