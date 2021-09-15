Covid-19: India inoculates over 61 lakh people on September 14

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
India vaccinated over 61 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, September 14, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of September 15, 7 am, 61,15,690 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of them, 37,37,043 received their first jab while 23,78,647 received their second.
Is India winning the Covid battle?
India has administered 75,89,12,277 total doses of the vaccine so far. This includes 57,46,57,255 first doses and 18,42,55,022 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, with 8,97,71,769 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 6,88,99,831 and Gujarat with 5,29,86,623 total doses.
Kerala mulls graded easing of Covid lockdown
Uttar Pradesh is also leading in terms of first doses, having administered 7,45,35,619 so far. It is followed by Maharashtra at 4,99,17,440 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,21,65,735 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops with 1,89,82,391 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 1,52,36,150 doses and Gujarat with 1,44,82,963 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.33 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,51,087, down by 11,120 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 38,012 to 3,25,22,171; 284 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,43,497.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
If technologically inclined, you might be doing your banking through digital-only platforms. But is the online ...
₹1550 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1545153015621580 Outlook is bearish. Go short on a break below the support ...
Bias is bullish, but caution is warranted
Interest earned on an employees’ PF contribution of over ₹2.5 lakh a year would be taxable
Jim Davidson dwells in detail on the failure to make it in the first attempt and the harrowing return to ...
A handbook on India’s first women doctors holds up a mirror to the social and political realities of the 19th ...
Rahul Raina’s debut novel, set in the bylanes of Delhi, tells a fast-paced tale about the underbelly of the ...
On 12 September1943, German Commando Otto Skorzeny and his forces rescued Italian dictator Benito Mussolini ...
For Tetra Pak, sustainability is a key driver of its research on cartons
A host of FMCG firms are stepping on the gas when it comes to initiatives that reduce packaging waste
Ajay Gahlaut, former chief creative officer and managing director of Publicis, and the man behind campaigns ...
Fifty years ago brand Limca — the lemony carbonated drink created by Ramesh Chauhan and later acquired by ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...