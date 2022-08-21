Covid-19: India logs 11,539 new cases

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, according to Union health ministry data.

The toll due to Covid-19 climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The 25 new deaths include nine from Delhi, four from Karnataka, three each from Rajasthan and Gujarat, and two each from Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

“The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent,” the ministry said.

“The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.75 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 3.88 per cent,” the ministry added.

“The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,37,12,218, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent,” it said.

So far, 209.67 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive, it added. A total of 88.24 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far, with 3,07,680 conducted in the last 24 hours.