India added 2,756 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,46,12,013, while the active cases dipped to 28,593, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday. A decline of 658 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

“The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate increased to 98.75 per cent,” the ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.15 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.28 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,40,54, 621, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,799 with 21 fatalities which include 16 deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated. The five new fatalities reported in the last 24 hours include two from Maharashtra and one each from Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal

According to the ministry, 218.97 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

