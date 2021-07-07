Covid-19: India logs 43,733 new cases

Vulnerable and in the discomfort zone
India added 43,733 new cases of coronavirus taking the total tally to 3,06,63,665, while the active cases further declined to 4,59,920, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.
The death toll climbed to 4,04,211 with 930 daily fatalities.
The active cases have further declined to, 4,59,920 and comprise 1.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate has improved to 97.18 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.
Also, 19,07,216 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 42,33,32,097.
The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.29 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for 16 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.39 per cent.
Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 55th consecutive day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,97,99,534, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.32 per cent. The data stated India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
