Covid-19: India registers more than 50 lakh cases so far

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India are now more than 50 lakh. According to the latest figures by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the number of Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours stood at 90,123. With this, the total number has touched 50,20,359 till date.

The total Covid-19 cases include 9,95,933 active cases, 39,42,360 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 82,066 deaths, according to the latest data.

The death toll due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours stood at 1,290, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the samples tested per million are at 32,128.4.

While addressing the media on Tuesday, the Centre denied any shortage of medical oxygen in the country. This comes after several medical experts in many States have expressed concern over a shortfall in supply with the number of Covid-19 cases increasing.

On the status of phase 3 trial of Russian vaccine Sputnik V in India, the Indian Council of Medical Research has said that discussions are still on to work out a mechanism for clinical trials.