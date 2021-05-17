Covid-19: India reports 2.8 lakh cases on Monday

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
India reported 2,73,471 daily Covid 19 cases on Monday along with 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours till Monday morning. Cumulatively, Covid cases stood at 2,49,65,463 of which active cases were 35,16,997, those who recovered were at 2,11,74,076 and the death toll was 2,74,390.
The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the previous day stood at 15,73,515, as compared with 18,32,950 tests done on Saturday.
Meanwhile, India administered 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses so far with 6,91,211 shots being given in the last 24 hours.
Cumulative vaccinations in India cross 18.21 crore
Besides this, following the recommendations of the Covid working group of extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, the CoWIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval.
Covid kills over 1,000 bank employees as virus ravages India
Bookings already on CoWIN App for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and will not be cancelled. In addition, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of first dose vaccination.
The Health Ministry has advised the States/UTs that the field staff should be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered, and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
On May 15, 1941, New York Yankees baseball star Joe DiMaggio started a 56-game streak of at least one hit in ...
With the sale of physical books dropping in pandemic-induced lockdowns, publishing houses are looking at ways ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...