Covid-19: India reports 2.8 lakh cases on Monday

India reported 2,73,471 daily Covid 19 cases on Monday along with 4,106 deaths in the last 24 hours till Monday morning. Cumulatively, Covid cases stood at 2,49,65,463 of which active cases were 35,16,997, those who recovered were at 2,11,74,076 and the death toll was 2,74,390.

The total number of coronavirus tests conducted in the previous day stood at 15,73,515, as compared with 18,32,950 tests done on Saturday.

Vaccine dose interval

Meanwhile, India administered 18,29,26,460 vaccine doses so far with 6,91,211 shots being given in the last 24 hours.

Cumulative vaccinations in India cross 18.21 crore

Besides this, following the recommendations of the Covid working group of extension of the gap between the first and second doses of Covishield vaccine to 12-16 weeks, the CoWIN digital portal has also been reconfigured to reflect this extension of interval.

Covid kills over 1,000 bank employees as virus ravages India

Bookings already on CoWIN App for second dose of Covishield will remain valid and will not be cancelled. In addition, the beneficiaries are advised to reschedule their appointments for a later date beyond the 84th day from the date of first dose vaccination.

The Health Ministry has advised the States/UTs that the field staff should be instructed that, if such beneficiaries do come for vaccination, the second Covishield dose must be administered, and they must not be turned away. They have also been advised to undertake awareness activities to inform the beneficiaries about this change.