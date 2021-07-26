Covid-19: India reports 39,361 new cases

India saw a single day rise of 39,361 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 3,14,11,262, while the daily positivity rate was recorded above 3 per cent after 35 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday. The Covid-19 death toll rose to 4,20,967 with 416 more fatalities, the ministry said.

The active cases have increased to 4,11,189 and comprise 1.31 per cent of the total infections and the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.35 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed. An increase of 2,977 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 11,54,444 tests were conducted on Sunday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of Covid-19 in the country to 45,74,44,011, while the daily positivity rate has increased to 3.41 per cent.

Also read: Cognizant opens 50-bed ICU ward at Osmania hospital

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.31 per cent, according to the health ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,05,79,106 while the case fatality rate stands at 1.34 per cent, according to the data.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 43.51 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

The 416 new fatalities include 123 from Maharashtra, 67 from Odisha and 66 from Kerala.

A total of 4,20,967 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,31,552 from Maharashtra, 36,374 from Karnataka, 33,911 from Tamil Nadu, 25,043 from Delhi, 22,750 from Uttar Pradesh and 18,073 from West Bengal. The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities. “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that State-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.