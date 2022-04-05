hamburger

National

Covid-19: India reports 795 active cases

BL New Delhi Bureau | April 5 | Updated on: Apr 05, 2022
India has administered 184.87 crore vaccine doses till date

Daily positivity rate at 0.17 per cent

India reported 795 active cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.17 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.

Recoveries in the last 24-hour period stood at 1,280.

The country has administered 184.87 crore vaccine doses so far, a government statement said. 

India’s active caseload currently stands at 12,054 (0.03 per cent), with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent. 

Published on April 05, 2022
