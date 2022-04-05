Covid-19: India reports 795 active cases

India reported 795 active cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.17 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.

Recoveries in the last 24-hour period stood at 1,280.

The country has administered 184.87 crore vaccine doses so far, a government statement said.

India’s active caseload currently stands at 12,054 (0.03 per cent), with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.