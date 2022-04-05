Covid-19: India reports 795 active cases

India reported 795 active cases in the last 24 hours, with a daily positivity rate of 0.17 per cent and a weekly positivity rate of 0.22 per cent.
Recoveries in the last 24-hour period stood at 1,280.
The country has administered 184.87 crore vaccine doses so far, a government statement said.
India’s active caseload currently stands at 12,054 (0.03 per cent), with a recovery rate of 98.76 per cent.
Published on
April 05, 2022
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.