Covid-19: India sees 95,735 new cases in last 24 hours

The total number of Covid-19 cases in India recorded a rise of 95,735 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,65,863 till date.

The tally of total Covid-19 cases includes 9,19,018 active cases, 34,71,783 cured/discharged/migrated cases, and 75,062 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, as many as 1,172 Covid-19 deaths were reported in India, the official data showed.

The current case fatality ratio stands at 1.7 per cent and the sample tested per million at 32,128.4.

Earlier, data showed that five States account for 60 per cent of total cases, with Maharashtra at the top followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that in the last few days India has registered a greater number of fresh cases than Brazil.

India is now only behind the US in the total number of Covid-19 cases globally. Earlier this week, India surpassed Brazil to become the second-worst Covid-19 hit country globally.