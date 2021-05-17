Covid-19: India vaccinated nearly 7 lakh people on Sunday

India vaccinated nearly 7 lakh people against Covid-19 on Sunday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of May 17, 7 am, only 6,91,211 people had received the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 6,14,286 people received the first dose while 76,925 received the second.

The cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country so far are at 18,29,26,460. Of this, 14,11,47,770 are first doses while 4,17,78,690 are second doses.

Cumulative vaccinations in India cross 18.21 crore

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses with 1,55,12,475 doses followed by Rajasthan at 1,21,28,406 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,15,09,435.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 42,20,839 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,23,346 and West Bengal at 37,16,314.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive, nearing the two-crore mark with 1,97,33,314 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,51,06,597 and Gujarat at 1,48,63,551.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 24.9 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 35,16,997. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,78,741 to 2,11,74,076 while 4,106 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,74,390, as per the official data.