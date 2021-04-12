Covid-19: India vaccinated over 29 lakh people on Sunday

Over 29 lakh people were inoculated against Covid-19 on Sunday, as per the official data of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of April 12, 7 am, 10,45,28,565 total doses of the vaccine have been administered in the country. 29,33,418 people were given the anti-Covid-19 jab in the last 24 hours.

Of this, 27,01,439 people were given the first dose of the vaccine, while 2,31,979 people were given the second dose.

A total of 9,15,87,400 first dose of the vaccine have been administered so far, while second dose has been given to 1,29,41,165 people.

In state-wise tally, Maharashtra tops the list in terms of first dose administered at 92,20,610. It is followed by Rajasthan at 85,82,526 and Gujarat at 81,56,563.

Uttar Pradesh is leading in terms of second dose being administered at 12,65,790. It is followed by Rajasthan at 11,33,826 and Gujarat at 11,03,721.

Maharashtra is leading the overall vaccination drive, having crossed the one-crore mark in total doses administered at 1,01,92,353 doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 97,16,352 and Gujarat at 92,60,284.

India’s infection tally has surpassed the 13.5-million mark. The country’s active caseload stands at 12,01,009, having added 92,922 new active cases in the last 24 hours. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 75,086 to 1,21,56,529. In the last 24 hours, 904 deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 1,70,179.