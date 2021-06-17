Covid-19: India vaccinated over 34 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 34 lakh people against Covid-19 on Wednesday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 17, 7 am, 34,63,961 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 30,96,616 received the first dose while 3,67,345 received the second.

Overall, India has administered 26,55,19,251 total doses of the vaccine so far. Of this, 21,58,48,080 are first doses while second doses total 4,96,71,171.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,13,91,791 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,02,92,946 and Rajasthan at 1,66,72,209.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 53,28,026 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 46,69,903 and West Bengal at 41,20,167.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,67,19,817 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,42,03,020 and Gujarat at 2,10,81,289.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.7 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 8,26,740, down by 38,692. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,03,570 to 2,84,91,670. 2,330 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,81,903, as per the official data.