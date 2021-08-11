Covid-19: India vaccinated over 41 lakh people on August 10

India inoculated over 41 lakh people against Covid-19 on Tuesday, August 10, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of August 11, 7 am, 41,38,646 beneficiaries were given the anti-Covid jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 30,50,668 received their first dose while 10,87,978 received their second.

Overall, India has administered 51,90,80,524 total doses of the vaccine so far, including 40,35,96,088 first doses and 11,54,84,436 second doses.

State-wise tally

As for the State-wise tally, Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses amounting to 4,64,30,534. It is followed by Maharashtra at 3,52,61,712 doses and Madhya Pradesh at 2,98,17,764 doses.

In terms of second doses Maharashtra tops the list, having administered 1,22,39,857 second doses. It is followed by West Bengal with 91,84,539 doses and Gujarat with 91,39,961 doses.

Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, having administered 5,50,48,765 total doses of the vaccine so far. It is followed by Maharashtra with 4,75,01,569 total doses administered and Gujarat with 3,76,75,899 doses.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 32 million. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 3,86,351, down by 2,157 cases. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 40,013 to 312,20,981; 497 new deaths were recorded, taking the death toll to 4,29,179.