Covid-19: India vaccinated over 54 lakh people on September 28

India administered over 54 lakh doses of the Covid-19 vaccine on September 28, according to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of September 29, 7 am, 54,13,332 beneficiaries were inoculated during the past 24 hours. Of them, 29,14,711 received their first dose and 24,98,621 received their second.
As many as 87,66,63,490 total doses have been administered countrywide so far. This includes 64,28,63,561 first doses and 23,37,99,929 second doses.
Uttar Pradesh has administered the highest number of first doses, totalling 8,51,14,937. It is followed by Maharashtra with 5,65,41,838 doses and Madhya Pradesh with 4,78,90,680 doses.
In terms of second doses, Maharashtra tops at 2,35,67,637, followed by Uttar Pradesh, the second State to complete two-plus crore innoculations of both doses, at 2,01,01,555s. Gujarat follows at 1,86,39,015.
Uttar Pradesh is leading the overall vaccination drive, with 10,52,16,492 total doses so far. It is followed by Maharashtra, which crossed the eight-crore mark with 8,01,09,475 total doses, and Madhya Pradesh with 6,26,40,265 doses.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 3.37 crore. As per the official data, the active caseload stands at 2,82,520, down by 9,686 cases. The number of cured and/or discharged and/or migrated patients increased by 28,178 to 3,29,86,180; 378 new deaths were recorded, taking the toll to 4,47,751.
