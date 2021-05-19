Covid-19: India vaccinates over 13 lakh people in a day

KP Namboodri’s: God’s own tooth powder
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Over 13 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Tuesday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
As of May 19, 7 am, 13,12,155 people received the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 11,19,565 received the first dose while 1,92,590 received the second shot.
‘India to utilise Covid vaccines for domestic use for some more time’
Cumulative doses administered so far total 18,58,09,302. Of this, 14,35,83,902 are first doses while 4,22,25,400 are second doses.
Among States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,56,69,832. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,24,11,685 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,19,18,603.
Covid-19: India reports 3.26 lakh new cases
Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 42,69,980 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,23,467 and West Bengal at 37,54,843.
In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra leads the overall vaccination drive, with 1,99,39,812 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,53,98,802 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,52,07,651.
India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 25.5 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 32,26,719. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,89,851 to 2,19,86,363; 4,529 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,83,248, as per the official data.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
Reduce aerospace imports; build synergy
A global alliance of top multinational companies hopes to fast-track funding in sustainable aviation fuel
The pandemic has taught many money management lessons. Here are key takeaways from the survey
Nifty can test the nearest support at 14,500 level if it continues recent fall
Select stocks of companies with good managements, robust balance sheets and reasonable valuations
The company has the potential to ride the upcoming industrial 3D printing wave
Proceeds from Saffronart’s auction to go to seven NGOs
Companies are investing in remote talent to promote workplace diversity
A toast to a spinner, a number cruncher and a man of his word
Scrolling through Facebook, I notice a friend’s post about the toxicity of small, lighted screens. But I’m ...
Many launch an #OrderDirect campaign as an alternative model to food aggregators. But is it really feasible?
The 95-year-old ayurvedic brand KP Namboodri’s, a household name in Kerala, credits its success to Lord ...
Indian Railways, which has been connecting humanity with joy, can become a brand as valuable as the IPL
Facebook gets it right with ad themed on vaccine hesitancy
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...