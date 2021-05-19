Covid-19: India vaccinates over 13 lakh people in a day

Over 13 lakh people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in India on Tuesday, according to official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As of May 19, 7 am, 13,12,155 people received the jab in the last 24 hours. Of this, 11,19,565 received the first dose while 1,92,590 received the second shot.

Cumulative doses administered so far total 18,58,09,302. Of this, 14,35,83,902 are first doses while 4,22,25,400 are second doses.

Maharashtra tops list

Among States, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses at 1,56,69,832. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,24,11,685 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,19,18,603.

Maharashtra is also leading in terms of second doses with 42,69,980 shots being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 38,23,467 and West Bengal at 37,54,843.

In terms of total doses administered, Maharashtra leads the overall vaccination drive, with 1,99,39,812 total doses. It is followed by Rajasthan at 1,53,98,802 and Uttar Pradesh at 1,52,07,651.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is around 25.5 million. As per the official data, the active case load now stands at 32,26,719. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 3,89,851 to 2,19,86,363; 4,529 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 2,83,248, as per the official data.