Covid-19: India vaccinates over 39 lakh people in a day

India vaccinated over 39 lakh people against Covid-19 on Monday, according to the official data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

As per the data, as of June 15, 7 am, 39,27,154 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Of this, 34,82,642 received their first jab while 4,44,512 received their second.

India so far has administered 25,90,44,072 total doses of the vaccine. Of this, 21,01,66,746 are first doses and 4,88,77,326 are second doses.

As for the State-wise tally, Maharashtra has administered the highest number of first doses, with 2,09,95,275 doses. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh at 1,95,76,091 and Rajasthan at 1,65,41,044.

Maharashtra is leading in terms of second doses with 52,33,018 second doses being administered so far in the State. It is followed by Gujarat at 46,07,094 and West Bengal at 40,68,319.

The State is also leading in terms of total doses administered with 2,62,28,293 doses, followed by Uttar Pradesh at 2,34,12,988 and Gujarat at 2,05,67,167.

India’s coronavirus infection tally is over 29.57 million. As per the official data, the active caseload now stands at 9,13,378, down by 59,780. The number of cured/discharged/migrated patients increased by 1,17,525 to 2,82,80,472. 2726 new deaths were reported, taking the death toll to 3,77,031, as per the official data.