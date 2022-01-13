Covid-19: India’s active cases cross 10 lakh, over 2.47 lakh cases added in 24 hours

India's active cases crossed 10 lakh after a massive jump in the new Covid-19 cases recorded at 2.47 lakh on Thursday.

In the past 24 hours, India added 2,47,417 new cases, as against 1,94,720 cases added the previous day. The new cases added on Thursday are 27 per cent higher than previous day. Total deaths recorded in 24 hours was 380 deaths and 84,825 recoveries.

Total active cases in the country rose to 11,17,531, with daily test positivity rate at 13.11 per cent. The weekly positivity rate is at 10.80 per cent.

Union Health Ministry data showed India's active cases stand at 3.08 per cent and recovery rate has slowed down to 95.59 per cent.

Total fatalities have reached to 4,85,035, which is 1.33 per cent of the total cases. A total of 18,86,935 tests were conducted in past 24 hours.

India added 620 new Omicron cases on Thursday taking the country's tally to 5,488, with 2,162 recoveries.

The nationwide Omicron status shows Maharashtra added 86 new cases taking the State's tally to 1,367, followed by Rajasthan at 792 with addition of 147 cases. Delhi added 3 new cases to take the tally to 549.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a video conference with Chief Ministers of all the States at 4pm on Thursday as the Covid-19 cases are rising across the country and Omicron has spread to 28 States.

On Wednesday, the government scientists informed that Omicron is not as trivial as common cold and asked people to take it seriously and follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Vaccinations

India administered 76,32,024 vaccine doses in the past 24 hours, taking the total vaccination coverage to 154.61 crore (1,54,61,39,465).

For the precaution doses to the frontline and healthcare workers as well as senior citizens, total 26,73,385 doses have been administered since the start of the drive from Monday.