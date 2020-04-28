Covid-19 infection hits new high in Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu today witnessed the highest addition to Covid-19 positive cases with a total of 121 persons testing positive for Coronavirus. The previous highest number was 118 reported on April 2.

Of the total 121, Chennai alone recorded 103 cases to take the total number in the city to 673.

This was followed by Coimbatore with 141 cases and Tiruppur 112, says the government data.

The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the State has reached 2,058.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu had the maximum number of 12 (including a 5-day old child); followed by Kallakurichi 3; Kancheepuram 1 and Namakkal 2.

The number of active Covid-19 cases was 902 — including two deaths notified to other states; one patient died after turning negative for infection.

The number of blood samples tested today was 7,093.

Number of persons under home quarantine was 30,692 and 47 in government quarantine facilities.

One Covid-19 infected died taking the total number of deaths due to the virus to 25, the data said.