Covid-19: In TN, infection spread continues to stay short of 6,000

An additional 5,995 coronavirus cases were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours to take the total infected to 3.67 lakh. However, the number of active cases is 53,413 with 5,764 discharged after treatment taking the total number of those recovered to 3.07 lakh.

Over 74,344 samples were tested today to take the total tested to 40.62 lakh.

After 101 deaths, the total number of fatalities due to the infection increased to 6,340.

The number of infections in Chennai was 1,282; 866 patients were discharged; 23 deaths were reported leaving active cases at 12,708.

Some of the districts that reported higher number of cases include Chengalpattu (430); Coimbatore (395); Cuddalore (242); Dindigul (129); Erode (103); Kancheepuram (220); Kanyakumari (155); Ramanathapuram (107); Ranipet (178); Salem (269); Tenkasi (112); Thanjavur (100); Theni (122); Thirupattur (100): Thiruvallur (369); Thoothukudi (127); Trichy (110); Thirunelveli (163); Vellore (200) and Villupuram (129), according to health ministry.