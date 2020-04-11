Covid-19: Karnataka govt erects 345 check-posts in Bengaluru

Karnataka government has erected 345 check-posts in Bengaluru and over 500 in the entire state to restrict the movement of vehicles and people to check spread of Coronavirus.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said “Lockdown will continue, but with more stringent norms. This is due to the concern over increasing cases and virus possibly entering the community level in rural and semi-urban areas. The check-posts in Bengaluru and in the district is in this exercise.”

Sharing the details discussed in the video conference held by Prime Minister with Chief Ministers, Yediyurappa said “Prime Minister expressed his concern and appreciated steps taken by States to seal down the hotspots and only succeed it we fight united.”

Prime minister told us, “we must not compromise on lock-down and we received many suggestions to extend it by another 15 days. Afterwards, we will relax lock-down in graded manner.”

“Karnataka will continue lock-down measures for another 15 days. But we will wait for guidelines from Centre on lock-down specifications,” Yediyurappa added.

Clinical management

Country’s cumulative growth rate of patients has come down from 28 per cent to 14 per cent due to lockdown and other measures. Chief minister said states were advised to to focus more on clinical management of patients.

The Centre has identified 142 hotpots in the country. “Prime Minister has directed us to manage these hotspots. He has assured to provide sufficient number of PPE kits and other protective gears. After April 15, every alternative day we will get two lakh masks and 2.84 lakh PPE distributed,” said Yediyurappa.”

On testing labs in the country, Prime Minister said there are now 220 labs to test the samples and currently conducting 15,000 tests daily. The number of labs will be enhanced to 300 by April 30 and Centre intends to increase the number of tests to one lakh per day by May 31,” Chief Minister said.

“Prime Minister also stated that states are free to take steps to set up more labs with the approval from ICMR,” he added.

Large gathering

In the meeting Union Home Minister suggested states to minimize the large gatheringat vegetable markets. “In Karnataka we have already implemented it efficiently,” Chief Ministers said.

Home Minister also directed states to implement clamp down measures more stringently, so that the virus can be contained and eliminated.

Prime Minister in his address suggested to Chief Ministers not to take any decision of sending back migrant workers to their villages. At this point in time, village people should be protected from any infections.

On the fishing activities in major states, prime minister told states to restore fishing and processing of fish yield. Yediyurappa said “This will be a major relief for the people in coastal districts especially Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Dakshina Kannada.”

Essential commodities

On essential commodities being sold at higher prices, both the Prime Minister and Home Minister instructed the chief minister to take strict measures and prevent hoarding of goods and black-market activities.