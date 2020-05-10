Covid-19: Karnataka sees biggest single-day jump of 54

With 54 new cases, Karnataka witnessed the highest single-day jump in number of new positive cases. The largest number of patients tested positive today had travel history to Gujarat and Rajasthan.

With this, the State’s total tally goes up to 848, including 31 deaths and 422 discharges. Of the remaining 394 cases, 388 are in isolation at designated hospitals and their conditions are stable, while six patients are in ICU.

Of the 54 cases, Belagavi registered 22 cases, Bagalkote-8, Shikaripura (Shivamogga), Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada)-7 each, Bengaluru Urban-3 cases, Kalaburagi-2, Chintamani (Chikkaballapura), Afzalpur (Kalaburagi), Kamalapura (Kalaburagi), Thirthahalli (Shivamogga), Davangere-one each.

Emergency meet

The day saw 36 discharges spread across Kalaburagi -13, Vijayapura-8, Belagavi-3, Chikkaballapura- 4, Gadag-3, Bagalakote-3, Mysuru and others-1 each. Concerned over the spurt in new cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials and discussed about preparedness for quarantining those returning from other States and countries.

It was decided that Kannadigas returning from other States need to register online and inform their place of arrival and date.

The State decided to reimburse the train fare for those who returned from other States by train. The meet also decided that if someone dies in other State, their body shall not be brought here and the last rites shall be performed, wherever they are.