Covid-19: Karnataka sees biggest single-day jump of 54

Covid crisis breathes life into local production of ventilators
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
With 54 new cases, Karnataka witnessed the highest single-day jump in number of new positive cases. The largest number of patients tested positive today had travel history to Gujarat and Rajasthan.
With this, the State’s total tally goes up to 848, including 31 deaths and 422 discharges. Of the remaining 394 cases, 388 are in isolation at designated hospitals and their conditions are stable, while six patients are in ICU.
Of the 54 cases, Belagavi registered 22 cases, Bagalkote-8, Shikaripura (Shivamogga), Bhatkal (Uttara Kannada)-7 each, Bengaluru Urban-3 cases, Kalaburagi-2, Chintamani (Chikkaballapura), Afzalpur (Kalaburagi), Kamalapura (Kalaburagi), Thirthahalli (Shivamogga), Davangere-one each.
The day saw 36 discharges spread across Kalaburagi -13, Vijayapura-8, Belagavi-3, Chikkaballapura- 4, Gadag-3, Bagalakote-3, Mysuru and others-1 each. Concerned over the spurt in new cases, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa convened an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials and discussed about preparedness for quarantining those returning from other States and countries.
It was decided that Kannadigas returning from other States need to register online and inform their place of arrival and date.
The State decided to reimburse the train fare for those who returned from other States by train. The meet also decided that if someone dies in other State, their body shall not be brought here and the last rites shall be performed, wherever they are.
There was a time when a ventilator made in India was not considered a ventilator, says Ashok Patel, Managing ...
Rohit ShelatkarVice-President at Vitabiotics, Meyer Organics1. Being something of an early bird, I enjoy ...
The world is facing a pandemic of COVID-19, for which there is no effective therapy. And any new therapy can ...
The United States Food and Drug Administration said it was acting against companies and individuals exploiting ...
Road construction companies expected a smooth road in 2020, but the coronavirus-induced lockdown has thrown ...
Fixed deposits guarantee capital, interest; debt funds show high variability in returns
Be wise when it comes to opting for the tax regime from this year
Sensex, Nifty 50 have fallen sharply and hover above respective key support; stay alert
His own party did not give him more than a few weeks, while the Opposition licked its chops in anticipation of ...
At the heart of the island nation’s battle with Covid-19 are its questionable labour policies
A Delhi resident sulks after being penalised for doing her patriotic duty of helping the economy
Hit by lockdown but aided by technology, fruit growers in Bengaluru reach out to city residents in apartment ...
The web is alive with the sounds of music! As lockdown isolates us, lilting songs with positive lyrics are ...
Doctors doing a dance-off move us more than super-star sing-alongs.
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...