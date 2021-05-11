Covid-19: Karnataka to float global tender to procure vaccines

Karnataka is to procure 2 crore Covid-19 vaccines through a global tender in order to meet the increased demand and to facilitate vaccination of eligible age groups.

"The state has so far depended on vaccines supplied by the Central Government, avoiding procurement from the open market by floating a tender. Now, we have been instructed to float a tender and to complete the process within seven days,” said Dr C N Ashwathanarayan, Deputy Chief Minister and state Covid task force head.

A decision to this effect was taken at a high-level meeting held on Tuesday, which was presided over by Javed Akhtar, ASC, Department of Health, Anjum Parvez, In-Charge, Drugs Procurement, Lata Kumari, MD, State Medical Supplies Corporation, and Om Prakash Patil, Director, Department of Health.

Sharing details of the meeting with presspersons, Ashwathanarayan said the authorities have also been instructed to procure 1 lakh pulse oximeters and these would be distributed to all the districts and taluks. It will be the responsibility of the DHOs and THOs to collect the pulse oximeters after the infected user is cured. Later, they will be used for creating a pulse oximeter bank.”

Ten lakh Ivermectin tablets have been procured and would be supplied from May 14. It has been asked to further procure 25 lakh tablets, which should be made available in all hospitals across the state. Further, 35 lakh zinc tablets and 1 crore colchicine tablets will be procured and will be made available in all district hospitals, taluk hospitals, PHCs, and community health centres, said Ashwathanarayan.

Currently, there are 10.50 lakh RAT kits in stock, which will be enough for 7 days. 50,000 RAT kits are being supplied every day. In addition to this, it has directed procurement of 37 lakh RTPCR kits, he added.

He further said, triaging would be made mandatory to avoid unnecessary occupancy of beds and requested people from urban centres not to go to the villages to get vaccinated.