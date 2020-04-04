Covid-19: Karnataka witnesses fourth death, 16 new positive cases detected

As Bengaluru recorded 55 positive Coronavirus cases out of the 144 reported in Karnataka, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held an emergency meeting with all the legislators, MPs, Mayor, Deputy Mayor and other ministers from Bengaluru city.

As per the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department bulletin on Saturday, 16 new cases have been confirmed in the state. Till date, 144 Coronavirus positive cases have been confirmed which includes four deaths and 11 discharges. So far, 126 coronavirus positive patients are in isolation at designated hospitals.

District-wise cases are as follows: Bengaluru – 55 total confirmed cases (cured or discharges 9 cases) and one death; Mysore – 28 cases; Dakshina Kannada – 12 cases; Uttara Kannada – 8 cases; Chikkaballapura – 7 cases; Kalaburgi – 5 cases, (2 cured) one death case; Ballari five cases; Davangere – three cases; Udupi three cases; Dharwad one case; Kodagu one case; Tumukuru one case (one death); Bidar 10 cases; Bagalkote one case (one death): Belagavi three cases and Bengaluru rural, one case.

Quarantine

Home quarantine enforcement squad have quarantined 20 persons in institutions on Friday based on the complaints received from public and till date 361 have been shifted from home quarantine to institutional quarantine.

Chief minister, later after the meeting with elected representatives, told reporters, “I briefed them about the situation in the city and the preventive measures taken by the state government. In all 17 committees, helpline and war-room has been set up and they are working 24×7.”

“I’ve also explained to them that how preventive measures are strengthened and on the supply of essentials to citizens. 480 Horticultural Producers Co-operative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) are working. Mobile Hopcoms have been pressed into service and are also working,” he added.

The government is ready to co-operate and support all efforts of the elected representatives. At the meet, a few elected representatives complained that non-ration cardholders are not getting essentials. and told that they have made arrangements to supply foodgrains to this lot, with most of them are from other states.

Chief Minister instructed the officials to take measures and provide relief and essentials to unorganized workers and suggested to restrict the movement of people. “We have decided to issue strict warning to private hospitals which are closed or not treating patients,” he said.

Clarifying the closure of Indira Canteen, Chief Minister said “We have stopped Indira Canteen supply because the facility is being misused. Let us wait; we will restore it if the situation demands.”