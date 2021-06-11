Covid-19: Karnataka's positivity rate drops below 5 per cent

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Karnataka's positivity rate has dropped below 5 per cent to 4.86 per cent on the back of 1,69,695 tests conducted and 14,975 recoveries.
On Friday, the state’s case fatality rate (CFR) for the day stood at 1.92 per cent. The state’s new cases have fallen below the 10,000-mark to 8,249 cases and currently has 2,03,769 active cases. One hundred fifty-nine deaths deaths were reported.
Bengaluru Urban district, a hotspot in the state, reported 1,154 new cases with recoveries of 4,769, and total active cases stood at 91,760 cases. With 62,515 tests and 1,154 cases Bengaluru's TPR stood at 1.84 per cent.
The state government, which extended the lockdown in 12 districts, continues to report high cases. The districts are: Bangalore reported 1,154 new cases, Belagavi (436 new and 6,543 active cases), Chikkamagaluru (332 new and 4,161 active cases), Chamarajanagar (162 new and 1,503 active cases), Davangere 260 (new and 4,104 active cases), Dakshina Kannada (506 new and 6,972 active cases), Hassan (733 new and 9,323 active cases), Kodagu (189 new and 2,352 active cases), Mandya (366 new and 4,304 active cases) , Mysore (817 new and 14,393 active cases) Shivamogga (429 new and 5,617 active cases), and Tumkur (576 new and 9,317 active cases).
