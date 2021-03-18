Covid-19: Kejriwal suggests ‘negative list’ concept to expand vaccine beneficiaries

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday urged the Centre to relax some of the “stringent” guidelines around vaccination centres so that vaccinations could be taken up at more centres .
He also announced Delhi’s plans to ramp up daily vaccinations from the current level of 30,000-40,000 a day to 1.25 lakhs in the next few days. Plans are afoot to double the number of vaccination centres from the current 500 (both govt and private) to 1,000 centres.
“Given that production of vaccines in the country has come up to a good level, my appeal to the centre is that instead of fixing criteria for those eligible based on age etc, we should instead prepare a negative list of those who are not eligible and allow the rest to be vaccinated and even through walk-in at the centres. If these walk ins were to be allowed by the centre, and enough vaccine is available, then we can even vaccinate the entire Delhi in 3 months”, Kejriwal said at a press briefing.
For instance, one can put people below 18 years as ineligible and place this criterion under the negative list, he suggested.
Delhi Chief Minister also said that he would write to the Centre seeking relaxations in the guidelines for setting up vaccination centres to come up, and more vaccinations could come up.
In the centres, especially govt centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated, Kejriwal said.
Given the spurt in new cases in the last few days, the Delhi Chief Minister said he had passed directions for authorities to track, tracing and isolation and implement them strictly. Surveillance on wearing of mask and social distancing would be done strictly, he added.
Delhi on Wednesday announced a single day new cases count of 536 (in the last 24 hours), the highest in about two and a half months.
