Covid-19: Kerala reports 13 new cases

Kerala is riding a roller-coaster on the Covid-19 front, with a series of new infections, sending Kottayam and Idukki districts from the green zone and into the red on Monday. However, at the macro level, the number of people with symptoms and therefore being kept under surveillance, continued to decline.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, in his daily briefings, said on Monday that Kottayam and Idukki in Central Kerala and adjoining hills have joined the existing red contiguous zones in the North of Kozhikode, Kannur, Malappuram and Kasargod. Further, two panchayats in Idukki and four in Kottayam have been declared as hotspots. There are no Covid-19 patients in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Thrissur and Wayanad on Monday.
The state reported 13 new positive cases on Monday, with six persons from Kottayam district, following the case of headload worker emerging a couple of days whose contact tracing is elusive. Four new cases were from Idukki district and one each from Palakkad, Malappuram and Kannur.
Of these, five had returned to the State across the border from Tamil Nadu, one had landed from abroad and the rest were infected through primary contact. This includes one healthcare worker in Kottayam.
On Monday, however, 13 patients under treatment tested negative, offering some relief to State. Six of the recoveries were reported from Kannur, four in Kozhikode and one each from Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Malappuram.
The total number of confirmed in the State is 481, and 123 patients are under treatment in different hospitals in the State, the Chief Minister said. The number of persons under surveillance on Monday were 20,301, of which 19,812 were quarantined at home and 489 in hospitals.
The day saw 104 new admissions to hospitals. So far, 23,271 samples have been sent for testing, and the results of 22,537 have tested negative with no infection.
As part of enhanced and widespread checking, 3,056 samples were sent for testing on Monday. This included 875 samples from people in a high-risk group, including healthcare workers, migrant labourers and from those who have higher community contact. Of these, 611 samples have so far tested negative.
