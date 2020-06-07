Covid-19: Kerala sees daily case count cross 100 for second day

My Five | No to frequent caffeine, yes to archery & cycling
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
For the second day on a trot, Kerala recorded more than 100 new cases of Covid-19 in tandem with the continuing inflow of its citizens by air, sea and land from affected destinations in the country and abroad. The total number of arrivals since May is at 1,79,294.
More than a lakh of people are expected to stream into the state from abroad during the rest of June, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Friday. With more than four lakh people have registered to arrive from abroad, the stateis entering a challenging phase as cases mount on an unprecedented scale.
The state reported 108 new cases on Saturday, as against 111 on Friday, the highest in a day in the more than four-month-long fight against the marauding virus. Health Minister KK Shailaja confirmed the death of a 15th patient here on Saturday.
Of the 108 new infections on Saturday, 64 had come from abroad (the UAE-28, Kuwait-14, Tajikistan-13, Saudi Arabia-4, Nigeria-3, Oman-1 and Ireland-1) and 34 from other states (Maharashtra-15, Delhi-8, Tamil Nadu-5, Gujarat-4, Madhya Pradesh-1 & Andhra Pradesh-1).
Ten were infected through primary contact in apparent signs that community spread may not have taken place yet. Meanwhile on Saturday, test results of as many as 50 patients proved negative today, also the highest yet, offering some respite. The previous days in June had seen 22, 39, 24, 19 and 18 negative results.
So far, 762 people have been cured of the virus and currently, 1,029 patients are under treatment. The number of people under surveillance reached a record 1.83 lakh people on Friday. Of these, 1,81,482 are under home or institutional quarantine and 1,615 in hospitals. Friday saw 284 new admissions.
During the 24 hours ending on Saturday morning, 3,903 samples were sent for testing, as the state began an intensive testing drive. Till now samples from 81,517 individuals (including the augmented samples) have been sent for testing, of which 77,517 samples are negative.
In addition, as part of sentinel surveillance, 20,769 samples were collected from high exposure groups, such as health workers and migrant labourers; 19,597 of these samples have been confirmed to be negative. In all, 1,07,796 samples have been tested so far, including 5,510 repeat samples.
On Friday, Chief Minister Vijayan had said antibody tests will be conducted on a large scale to check for community spread in the State. The state has received 14,000 kits through the ICMR. 10,000 of these kits have been distributed among different districts.
“We will be getting another 40,000 kits in the next three days. The plan is to conduct up to 15,000 antibody tests per week to check for community spread. If anyone’s antibody test is positive, then a PCR test will be conducted to confirm the infection,” the Chief Minister had said.
“The phasing out of lockdown is proving a huge challenge for the state. More than a lakh people are expected to arrive from abroad this month. Resumption of public transport would add to the rush. Concessions and relaxations should not be a reason for the spread of the disease”, he added.
Meanwhile, places of worship, shrines, shopping malls, hotels, hospitality units, restaurants and offices in the state will open to the public from Tuesday. These places can open on Monday for cleaning and disinfecting, and tomake arrangements to receive the public from the next day, the Chief Minister said.
Standard operating procedures issued by the Centre will be followed. Under these guidelines, people aged over 65 and children below 10 should stay at home. Masks and sanitisers, wherever possible, are a must. Other norms include handwashing with soap, maintaining six feet distance, thermal checking of temperature, maintenance of registers, and separate entry /exit points, wherever possible.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
1. Over the last few years, I have relied on morning jogging and yoga to kick-start my day, which give me ...
The need for safe blood is universal and June 14 is marked by the World Health Organization as World Blood ...
Covid presents the perfect time, if any, to reset and restart
An insider view of the industry’s journey, its twists and turns, and challenges
Covid-19 has thrown the banking sector out of kilter and made the road to recovery longer and tougher.We ...
Approvals in the US, new launches and cost optimisation are positives
Fund alters its market-cap preference based on the market, with an eye on valuations
Sensex and Nifty 50 witness yet another rally last, but investors should stay cautious
The South Indian film industry is in freeze frame as finished productions languish without release and ...
Bollywood stares at an unprecedented loss as big-ticket films wait for theatres to reopen
Institutions and schools of performance art struggle to stay afloat during the pandemic, but hope they can ...
Streets left barren by the Covid-19 lockdown are a reminder of how the figure of the urban wanderer has been ...
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...