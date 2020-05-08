Covid-19: Kerala sees fifth 'blank' day so far in May

Kerala has saw another day pass with no new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, the fifth time so far in May, even as the state received the first two batches of 363 evacuees from West Asia. Latest reports suggest that eight of them reaching Kochi and Kozhikode last night have been sent to hospitals with symptoms of infection.

Minister for Health KK Shailaja said that, earlier, no newCovid-19 cases were reported in the state on May 1, 3, 4, and 6. "These are days of much relief for us," she added. Five patients under treatment in different hospitals across the state tested negative on Thursday. Three of these are from Kannur and two from Kasargod districts. Total number of recoveries now stand at 474, leaving only 25 patients under treatment.

Currently, 16,693 persons are under surveillance in various districts. Of these, 16,383 are under quarantine at their homes and 310 are in isolation at hospitals. Thursday saw 131 hospitals admissions with symptoms. Till date, 35,171 samples have been sent for testing, with 34,519 confirming no infection.

As part of sentinel surveillance, 3,035 samples were collected from people in the high-risk group including healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public exposure, and tested. Out of these, 2,337 samples have tested negative, the minister said. No new place was added to the hotspot list on Thursday while 56 were exempted, leaving 33 on the list.