Covid-19: Kerala sees new cases, recoveries at new single-day highs

Turning adversity into opportunity
Cummins to boost global business from India
Kerala has recorded 94 new Covid-19 cases and 39 recoveries on Thursday, the highest in a day till date, as third wave of infections rage in the State from increasing arrivals of expatriates from other states as well as from abroad. The death toll is at 14, after being nearly frozen at single-digits for long.
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters that of the 94 new cases, 47 had landed from abroad while 37 returned from worst-affected States in India. Seven are local transmission cases. June 4 also witnessed three deaths, the highest number to be reported on a single day.
The first death was reported on March 28, the second on March 31, and third on April 24. After a lull, the death toll suddenly jumped by six from May 22 to 31, as evacuation/repatriation of citizens gathered pace. And the first four days of June saw five deaths.
The saving grace is that recoveries too have picked up smartly into double figures from mid-May to a high of 39 on Thursday. The state has now recorded 1,588 confirmed cases; 884 active cases (55.67 per cent); 690 recoveries (43.45 per cent); and 14 deaths (0.88 per cent).
The State had managed to flatten the Covid-19 active case curve during May 7-11, along with that of the confirmed cases, but both have now reversed in an exponential fashion since then. The curve representing the number of recoveries is also catching up along with active cases offering some relief.
Earlier on June 1, the Chief Minister had said that the State had managed to attain a basic reproduction number of Covid-19 at an 0.45 as against the world average of 3. In epidemiology, the basic reproduction number of an infection is the count of the spread of the infection from one patient to others.
“The uniqueness of the State’s preventive measures has been the emphasis on public health and the five components of trace, quarantine, test, isolate and treat. In most places with maximum cases, trace and quarantine was avoided but other steps were fully implemented,” CM explained.
“We could contain the spread because of such interventions. The decentralised public health system is our biggest strength. An estimated 75 per cent of the active has come from outside and only 25 per cent is from local contact. We could attain a basic reproduction number of Covid-19 at 0.45.”
Home quarantine and contact tracing should be continued vigorously in future. He reiterated that there is no community spread of the virus in the State even though the epidemiological linkage or the origin could not be traced in some cases. Thus, will be treated secondary contacts cases.
With a large number of citizens coming back from other States and countries, the State has decided to ramp up the testing to 3,000 tests per day. The Chief Minister, in response to allegations that the State was not doing enough tests, said that they were following ICMR guidelines in this context.
Initially, the swab testing facility was available only at the Virology Institute at Alappuzha but now 15 ICMR-approved institutions are conducting the tests, apart from five private labs.
“Later, we had decided on conducting antibody tests on a large scale but the test kits from ICMR were of inferior quality and ICMR itself recommended against using them. Now with more people coming from outside the State, we have decided to increase the number of tests being done per day to 3,000,” said CM.
Sentinel surveillance tests are been done to check any community spread. As per ICMR recommendations, those with normal viral fever will also be tested for Covid-19 infection. Primary contact or local transmission cases are still very low.
As of Thursday, the number of people under surveillance were around 1.70 lakh, within striking distance of the highest recorded during the first wave. Of these, 1.68 lakh are under home or institutional quarantine and 1,487 are in isolation in hospitals. The day saw 225 new admissions.
Around 3,787 samples were tested on June 4. So far, 76,383 samples have been sent for testing and 72,139 came out negative. As part of sentinel surveillance, 18,146 samples were collected and of these, 15,264 were negative. Overall, 99,962 samples have been tested till date, taking the tests per million in the State to 1,440 on May 24.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!Support Quality Journalism
Cummins to boost global business from India
The already good-looking compact SUV gets new kit even for lower trim variants. This will help it retain its ...
Porsche’s heritage design special is designed to woo buyers wearied by the pandemic and its rigours
The lockdown was imposed for way too long, and will need up to a year to recover, says MD Ashwath Ram
In April, Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund had announced its plan to wind up six of its debt funds
The new forms require a host of additional disclosures including details on certain expenditures
₹1003 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 99097010201036 Fresh short positions are recommended with a fixed ...
The June futures contract of zinc on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), which was largely consolidating ...
On the 96th birth anniversary of former chief minister and DMK leader M Karunanidhi, a look at a new biography ...
Appreciation for food, freedom and facilities — the lockdown hands a young Mumbaikar important lessons
Online education may have its takers in urban schools, but has pushed students and teachers in rural India ...
With online learning in great demand during the lockdown, startups in this teaching space are cashing in
Turmeric is making a big comeback into our lives. Will the trend of Haldiness continue post Covid?
As we start travelling, it’s important to start reposing faith in brands that are taking precautions
From human stories to point of view content, how brands are adapting to different types of storytelling
The role of consistent key messaging in getting brand communication to ‘land’ with audiences
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...