Covid-19: Kerala’s flat curve reversing as more 10 new cases surface

The Covid-19 curve, which had been well and truly flattened and was dipping in Kerala, seems to have started to reverse over the past few days. On Wednesday alone, 10 new cases were reported in a fresh wave, as an increasing number of non-residents returned to the State .
This is the first time since April 29 that the new reported cases on a given day have entered two-digits.
Health and Social Minister KK Shailaja, who officiated in place of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram that the infection was detected in three persons from Malappuram district, two each from Wayanad and Palakkad, and one each from Kottayam, Kannur and Kozhikode.
Four of them had come back from abroad, two had returned from Chennai, while four others got infected through local contact.
The infected list includes two police personnel also.
The minister said that one truck driver from Wayanad, who had returned home from a trip to Chennai, had so far infected 10 persons.
Wednesday also saw one patient under treatment in Kollam testing negative, the declining trend of which over a period of time too has added to the discomfiture of the State government. The state has reported 534 Covid-19 cases till date, 490 have recovered, leaving 41 patients currently under treatment in different hospitals.
The minister said that 34,447 persons are presently under surveillance across different districts of which 33,953 are quarantined at homes and 494 isolated at hospitals. Wednesday alone saw 168 persons with symptoms being admitted into hospitals.
The State has so far sent 39,380 samples for testing, of which 38,509 have been confirmed as not having been infected.
As part of sentinel surveillance, 4,268 samples were collected from people in the high-risk group including healthcare workers, migrant labourers and those with higher public exposure, and tested.
Out of these, 4,065 samples have tested negative. No new hotspots were declared on Wednesday; currently there are 34 in the State.
