Covid-19: Kerala's recovery rate is the best in India, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The recovery rate on the Covid-19 front is the highest in Kerala, with 218 patients out of a confirmed 383 cases being completely cured of the disease till Wednesday, according to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

“There is also good progress in testing, and we are doing increased numbers now. But we cannot afford to give more exemptions and relaxations in the lockdown condition just yet,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The number of people under surveillance in the State has come down to below the one-lakh mark to 97,464 on Wednesday. Of these, 96,942 are isolated at their homes, and 522 are in the isolation wards in hospitals. But the day also saw 86 persons being hospitalised with symptoms. So far, 16,472 samples from those with symptoms have been tested and 16,002 samples have tested negative.

Only one case on Wednesday

The Chief Minister said that 167 patients are currently under treatment in various hospitals across the State currently. As many as 264 of the confirmed cases (out of the total 383) were people who had come home from outside the State and from abroad, eight were foreign nationals, while 114 were cases of local transmission.

A few more private hospitals have offered their infrastructure, including ambulances and manpower, for use in the fight against coronavirus, and for setting up quarantine facilities.

Meanwhile, just one new case was reported in the State, while the test results of seven others under treatment came out as negative.

Vijayan said that the lone reported positive case was from Kannur district and got the infection through primary contact with another patient.

Of those who had tested negative, four were from Kasaragod, two from Kozhikode and one from Kollam.

Relief for cancer patients

In a first, the State government is setting up 22 cancer treatment centres across all 14 districts in association with the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) at Thiruvananthapuram. This would enable cancer patients to continue their treatment during this Covid-19 period. This is for the first time such an initiative for cancer care is being done in the country, the Chief Minister said.

“As the immunity of cancer patients is less, it is not advisable for them to travel long distances for their treatment. Any exposure to the coronavirus would have serious repercussions on their health. These cancer treatment centres would benefit them immensely,” said the Chief Minister. The medical services department has taken this initiative considering the prolonged nature of the Covid-19 situation. The cancer treatment centres would be based at district hospitals and the general hospitals within districts.

KK Shailaja, Minister for Health and Social Justice, said that, right now, the government is setting up the cancer treatment centres with the assistance of RCC, Thiruvananthapuram. “We will take the help and support of other Regional Cancer Centres to expand this service to other areas in the future,” she added.

Cancer patients from across the State usually undergo treatment in Thiruvananthapuram. Now they would be able to continue their follow-up treatments including chemotherapy at their nearest treatment centres. Their medical records would be handed over to these centres. Doctors from RCC would provide services to these centres through teleconferencing. Patients would need to take a prior appointment at these centres to avoid crowding.