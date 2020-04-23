National

Covid-19: Lakshmi Machine Works donates Rs 2 crore towards Tamil Nadu CM’s relief fund

Our Bureau Coimbatore | Updated on April 23, 2020 Published on April 23, 2020

Textile machinery manufacturing major Lakshmi Machine Works Limited (LMW) has handed over a cheque for Rs 2 crore to S P Velumani, TN Minister for Municipal Administration and Rural Development as contribution to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund to aid the state in its fight against Covid 19.

coronavirus
