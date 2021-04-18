Covid-19: Less than 100 ICU beds left, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

The national capital Delhi, which is worst affected in the current fourth wave of Covid-19, has reported daily new cases addition of about 25,500 in last 24 hours, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday.

This was higher than the new Covid-19 case addition of 24,375 seen in the previous day. What is matter of concern is that the test positivity ratio has shot up to about 30 per cent from 24.56 per cent in the previous day, Kejriwal told a press conference on Sunday.

He said that the number of available ICU beds across hospitals in the capital has come down below 100 and there is also oxygen shortage. The Delhi government is making arrangements to add another 6000 oxigen beds in the capital in next 2-3 days, Kejriwal said, adding that he spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah this morning on the prevailing situation.

Kejriwal said that the Commonwealth games village and some schools are being turned into Covid-19 facilities. He also said that the weekend curfew called by the government has been met with good response with full cooperation extended by most Delhites, who have stayed indoors.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Sunday that Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the Delhi government has requested the centre to immediately increase its supply of medical oxygen for the national capital.