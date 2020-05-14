Covid-19 lockdown: Delhi government receives around 5 lakh suggestions from citizens

Delhi government has received around five lakh suggestions from the citizens on way ahead once the third phase of lockdown is over on May 17.

“Some of the suggestions that we have received were about opening of public transport. They said buses, metros should be opened in a limited manner. People also recommended that market complexes should be open too by adopting odd-even method,” said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

These suggestions will be discussed with Lieutenant Governor today after which a draft would be sent to the Central government, he added.

Kejriwal had on Monday asked for suggestions from the citizens regarding the relaxations to be given once the third phase of lockdown gets over on May 17. The suggestions were to be sent till Wednesday 5 pm through phone, whatsapp or mail.

During the with all the Chief Ministers on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked on the way forward once the third phase of the lockdown is over and the states had been asked to send in their suggestions by May 15.

Earlier, Kejriwal had said around 75 per cent cases of Covid-19 in the national capital are either mild or asymptomatic. For mild and asymptomatic cases, the team will go to their homes. If all the facilities are available there, then those patients can be quarantined at their homes.

According to the latest data available from the Delhi government, there are a total of 1,123 Covid-19 patients under home isolation, while number of containment zones stands at 78.